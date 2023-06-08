As One Of ‘The Replacements,’ Keanu Reeves Sought Football Authenticity

The Replacements was a sports comedy with a real-life inspiration: a team of journeymen players who broke through the picket lines and played as replacement while the NFL players were on strike, then stayed with the team even after the strike had been settled, eventually helping the team win the Super Bowl. Though it earned high marks from the critics and audiences that saw the film, the word of mouth didn’t spread — at least, not immediately. Considered a box office flop after its 2000 release, it has taken on new life as a cult classic, especially among fans of sports films. Keanu Reeves, who starred in the film as the team’s replacement quarterback, said that his goal was to look like a real football player out there on the field, and a former pro quarterback, T.J. Rubley, told him that he’d succeeded. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)