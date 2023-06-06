‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Premiering July 6 On Netflix

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Court is back in session, and the verdict is clear: The Lincoln Lawyer makes his grand Season 2 return this summer with a two-part launch:

PART 1 premieres on July 6

PART 2 premieres on August 3

 Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

