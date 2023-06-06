Michael J. Fox Wants You To Learn From His Documentary

Throughout his phenomenal career, Michael J. Fox has done many memorable TV shows and movies. But his latest project, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, might be his best work of all because he doesn’t have to act. The film is a documentary which covers his life, including living with Parkinson’s Disease. As the film dives into Fox’s tough fight, the one thing that shines through is his optimism. Fox says his intention was not to show his optimism, but that hopefully people will learn from watching the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is now streaming on Apple TV+.