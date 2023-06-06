Making ‘Waterworld’ Took A Toll On Kevin Costner

Throughout his career, Academy Award winner Kevin Costner has been a part of many successful movies. He has also starred in some real duds! One of those failures that Costner was famously a part of was the 1995 action film, Waterworld. Considered a box office bomb at the time of the release in the USA, the film became profitable after it was released internationally and on home video. The making of the film was possibly a movie within itself, marred with behind the scenes disagreements, so much so that the director, Kevin Reynolds, left the film and Costner took over directing and other creative decisions.
The film has now found a cult following which may be gratifying to the stars and filmmakers now, but at the time of the release Costner told us before the movie was released, that the film took a toll on him professionally and personally. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)