Howie Mandel Loves Watching ‘Talent’ Turn Into Stars

For almost two decades, America’s Got Talent has found diverse talent. And of course, finding good talent is the point of the show. While the AGT judging panel helps with advice and attempts to guide acts, AGT judge Howie Mandel says that as a judge, he doesn’t make stars. It’s the contestants who do that for themselves, and he feels very lucky to have a front row seat to witness it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)
