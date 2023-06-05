‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Director Fulfills Childhood Dream

In 2007, Transformers came back to the big screen with a vengeance with Michael Bay’s first Transformer film grossing over $700 million at the worldwide box office. Since then, there have been six Transformers films released. This Friday you can add one more to the list with the latest addition to the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Helming the film is Steven Caple Jr., who is no stranger to directing sequels (he also directed Creed II).
Caple Jr. seemed ready for the challenge of taking on a massive film that is beloved around the world. One of the reasons he thinks the film was in good hands with him behind the camera is because he’s been a longtime fan of the Transformers since childhood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Caple Jr.)