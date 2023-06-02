Shameik Moore: ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Is Too Big For TV

When the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018, it was into a market that had been saturated with Spider-Man entities over the past two decades. There had been three separate Spider-Man film series starring three different actors, and the character had been integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Avengers movies as well as a solo film. In spite of that, Into the Spider-Verse became a big hit and gained plenty of critical acclaim; it even won the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Five years later, a sequel — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — has been released, and it’s getting the same kind of rave reviews the first film got. Shameik Moore, who voices the title character and his alter ego, Miles Morales, told us the new film is big … too big to be streamed onto a TV without losing some of its scope. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shameik Moore)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.