Pete Davidson’s A Lot To Deal With, But ‘Bupkis’ Mom Edie Falco Still Loves Him

By Hollywood Outbreak
After making a semi-autobiographical movie in The King of Staten Island, comedian Pete Davidson has gone all the way by playing a fictionalized version of himself on the new show Bupkis. Four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco co-stars as Davidson’s mother, with the character also loosely based on his real-life mother. And while Falco loves working with Davidson on the show, she also admitted she thinks he might be a bit of a handful for his real-life mother. (Click on the media bar below to hear Edie Falco)

 Bupkis is currently streaming on Peacock.

