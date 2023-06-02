For Ben Affleck, ‘Air’s’ Story Was, Indeed, Rarified

Ben Affleck attends the World Premiere of Amazon Studio’s AIR at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 27, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

At first glance, a movie about a business deal involving a shoe sponsorship wouldn’t seem like a very compelling idea. But when you plug in the personality — NBA legend Michael Jordan — and the fact that his Air Jordan line is still dominating the industry in its fourth decade, it becomes much more interesting. And when Ben Affleck, who produced, directed, and stars in Air, dug deeper into the story, the more he saw it as a tale that needed to be told on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)

Air is currently streaming on Prime Video.

