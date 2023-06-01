Mark Hamill Feels He Can Be Seriously Funny

By Hollywood Outbreak
(L to R) Albert (Mark Hamill) and Bert (Bert Kreischer) in Screen Gems THE MACHINE.

If you follow Mark Hamill on social media, you know the man can have a wicked sense of humor. And though he is best known for his more serious roles — like, for example, Luke Skywalker — Hamill has poked fun at himself while guest-starring on comedies like The Big Bang Theory, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Just Shoot Me. Hamill, whose latest role is in the action-driven comedy The Machine, told says he finds comedy relatively easy to do because he takes an agnostic approach to acting in general. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Hamill)

The Machine is now playing in theaters.

