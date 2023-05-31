In A ‘Flash,’ Nic Cage’s Superman Dream Is Realized

It took a little longer than expected — OK, a lot longer than expected — but Nicolas Cage is finally getting to play the role he’s always coveted: Superman. It’s been confirmed that Cage will make a cameo appearance as the Man of Steel in The Flash, the latest casting coup for a film that’s already bringing back Michael Keaton’s Batman. Of course, while Keaton got to play Batman twice, appearing in the first two Tim Burton Batman movies, Cage never got his shot. He’d been cast in a Superman movie Burton was planning on making, but which ultimately fell through. Despite the fact that Superman Lives fell apart before shooting could begin, the character has always remained near and dear to Cage’s heart. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)