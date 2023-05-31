Alicia Vikander Loved Unleashing Her Inner Lara Croft

Though initial plans for a sequel to the 2018 reboot of Tomb Raider fizzled out, Alicia Vikander hasn’t given up hope quite yet. In a new interview with Variety, Vikander talks about how playing the role of Lara Croft was a dream come true, and she’d gladly do it again if given the opportunity. And that’s exactly the attitude she had when she spoke to us about Tomb Raider at the time it was released, when she told us how special the character was to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alicia Vikander)
Tomb Raider is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.