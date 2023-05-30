Simon Cowell Still Gets A Buzz From ‘AGT’s’ Golden Buzzer

This season of America’s Got Talent marks the 10th season since the show introduced the Golden Buzzer, which lets each of the show’s judges (and host Terry Crews) send an act straight from the auditions to the round of live shows. The catch, of course, is that the judges and Crews are only allowed to use the Golden Buzzer once per season. Judge Simon Cowell, who is also AGT’s creator, told us it’s always exciting for him when he watches an act perform and reaches for that Golden Buzzer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
