‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Won’t Play It By The (Law) Book

Obviously, people don't tune in to Judge Steve Harvey for a strict interpretation of the law. After all, he has no law school experience. However, what he lacks in legal smarts, Harvey makes up for it in street smarts. But, above all else, Harvey says, when he's listening to the cases presented before him, most of his verdicts come straight from the heart.
