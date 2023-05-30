HBO Releases Trailer For New Series ‘The Idol’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the HBO Original drama series THE IDOL. THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The series premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22. The series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

 After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

