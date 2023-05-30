From The Moment She Read It, Rose Byrne Was Always A ‘Bridesmaid’

Bridesmaids is one of those Hollywood rarities — a bona fide blockbuster that has never gotten a sequel. The 2011 film, which made nearly $170 million in America and more than $300 million worldwide, had been rumored for a sequel as early as 2012, but it never happened. That doesn’t mean it won’t, though: Several of the film’s stars — most recently Rose Byrne in the Hollywood Reporter — have gone on the record as saying they would absolutely love to get the team back together for a sequel. When the film came out, Byrne told us she felt that was about the original film, just from reading the script. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rose Byrne)
Bridesmaids is currently streaming on Peacock and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.