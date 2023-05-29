Chris Pratt Put His Emotions To The Test In ‘Guardians’ Series

Between the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and appearances in three other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Chris Pratt’s character, Peter Quill, has gone through a lot. He’s been blipped out of existence (and, of course, returned), he’s had an interesting (to say the least) reunion with his father, and he’s been on several other emotional journeys during the character’s arc. Pratt, who’s been playing the character for nearly 10 years, told us why he really appreciated Quill’s character development over the course of his appearances.(Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.