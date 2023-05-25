Long Before Jack Black Had ‘King Kong,’ He Had Donkey Kong

Born in 1969, Jack Black was the perfect age to experience the video game boom of the late ’70s and early ’80s, when Space Invaders, Pac-Man, and Donkey Kong were fixtures in shopping mall arcades. Back then, Black started a love affair with video games that has paid off in a big way, as Black has a starring voice role in 2023’s biggest film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Reminiscing back to his preteen days, Black talked about those early experiences he had, particularly with the Nintendo line of video games.(Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Black)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.