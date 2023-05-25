Leonardo DiCaprio’s Happy Whenever Martin Scorsese Gets Excited

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” coming soon to Apple TV+.

Martin Scorsese’s new film about a century-old real-life killing spree, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been a passion project for the Oscar-winning director. He co-wrote the screenplay with another Oscar winner, Eric Roth, and recruited an A-list cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow, to star in the film. DiCaprio, who has collaborated frequently with Scorsese, loves seeing when the director gets excited about a project, because he says the results are always remarkable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)

 

Apple TV+ premieres October 6 on Apple TV+.

