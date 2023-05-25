Kiefer Sutherland Will Always Be Drawn To ’24’s’ Perfect Storm

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In the closing moments of 24: Live Another Day nine years ago, Jack Bauer handed himself over to the Russians in exchange for his friend Chloe’s freedom, and the character has, ostensibly, been doing hard time somewhere in Siberia ever since. But, with Jack Bauer, you never know. And that’s why Kiefer Sutherland has repeatedly indicated that he would be open to continuing the 24 story if a new story pitch appealed to him. It would have to be good because, as Sutherland has told us, it took a perfect storm of writing, cast, and crew to make 24 work as well as it did. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)

 

24 is currently streaming on Hulu.

