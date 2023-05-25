How Brad Bird Birthed An ‘Incredibles’ Story

When The Incredibles was released in 2004, the film certainly lived up to its name. It was one of the year’s best-reviewed movies, it won a pair of Academy Awards, and it was an international box office smash, racking up more than $630 million worldwide. All that came as vindication for the movie’s writer and director, Brad Bird. At the time of the film’s release, Bird told us “The Incredibles” was a long, long time in the making, and that it was born at a time when he was struggling to find his way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Bird)

 

The Incredibles is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

