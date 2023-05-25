‘Homeland’ Found Viewer Security By Staying Neutral

Over the course of eight seasons, Homelandwas one of television’s most acclaimed shows and built up a sizeable fan base. And though the show dealt extensively with government agencies and even presidential elections, it held its political cards close to the vest, staying away from endorsing the views of any particular political party. And, for a show that was airing during a time when political affiliations were becoming more fractious than ever before, star Claire Danes says Homeland’s neutrality played a big part in keeping both the critics and the audiences happy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Claire Danes)