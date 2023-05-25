‘Air’s’ Rookie Writer Gets Matt Damon’s MVP Award

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck continued their long-running partnership by starring in the filmAir, based on the true story of how Nike pursued an endorsement deal with NBA legend Michael Jordan in the early days of his career. Though Damon and Affleck have written films together (winning an Oscar, of course, for Good Will Hunting), Air’s screenplay came from first-time writer Alex Convery. Damon found himself really impressed with the rookie’s script, and he told us the writing was one of the things he loved most about the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)