‘Air’s’ Rookie Writer Gets Matt Damon’s MVP Award

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the World Premiere of Amazon Studio’s AIR at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 27, 2023
(photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck continued their long-running partnership by starring in the film Air, based on the true story of how Nike pursued an endorsement deal with NBA legend Michael Jordan in the early days of his career. Though Damon and Affleck have written films together (winning an Oscar, of course, for Good Will Hunting), Air’s screenplay came from first-time writer Alex Convery. Damon found himself really impressed with the rookie’s script, and he told us the writing was one of the things he loved most about the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)

Air is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak