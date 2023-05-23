Why Harrison Ford Dialed Into Indiana Jones’s Final ‘Destiny’

More than four decades after the world first met Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, it’s time to say goodbye. With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 80-year-old Harrison Ford is ready to hang up his fedora. The new film comes 14 years after ol’ Indy seemed to have gotten his happily ever after at the end of The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, leaving many to think the series was coming to an end back then. So, when it was announced that Ford would be coming back one final time, many were delighted, but some were surprised. As far as Ford was concerned, he was waiting for a script that would have given the character a proper send-off, and with director James Mangold, who also co-wrote the screenplay, Ford says he got what he wanted. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)