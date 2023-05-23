Anthony Michael Hall: How Music Made John Hughes

(Don’t You) Forget About Me. If You Leave. Holiday Road. Weird Science. All of those memorable songs came from movies written and/or directed by the late John Hughes. Music played a key role in most of his movies, and their soundtracks were carefully curated, with Hughes often being part of the process himself. Anthony Michael Hall starred in several of Hughes’s films and, speaking at an Awesome Con panel a few years ago, he spoke about how serious a music fan Hughes really was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Michael Hall)