Halle Bailey On ‘Little Mermaid’s’ Timeless Truth

The story of The Little Mermaid, of course, is not a new one. The original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale dates back nearly two centuries, and there have been several screen adaptations, dating back to the 1950s. Of course, Disney’s new version of The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake of the company’s Oscar-winning 1989 animated film. Halle Bailey, who stars in the new film, says that the moral of the story is — to paraphrase another Disney movie song — a tale as old as time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Bailey)