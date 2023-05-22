Arnold Schwarzenegger: Why The Terminator Will Never Be Forgotten

Now that he’s 75 years old, Arnold Schwarzenegger insists he has no interest in playing one of his signature roles, Terminator, ever again. He still loves the character, though, and will be eternally grateful to James Cameron that the role came his way back in 1984, when neither one of them was a household name. And he feels good about the Terminator’s place in Hollywood history, he told us, because the character had the odd distinction of being both a good guy and a bad guy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)
Schwarzenegger’s Terminator movies are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.