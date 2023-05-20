‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Premiering June 22 On HBO Max
The eleven-episode second season of the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT… , from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on THURSDAY, JUNE 22 on Max. The following nine episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.
Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.