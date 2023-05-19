‘The Mother’ Stirred Jennifer Lopez’s Maternal Instincts

The Mother. Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother. Cr. Ana Carballosa/Netflix © 2023.

Released during Mother’s Day weekend, you’d think a movie called The Mother would be sweet and sentimental. But you’d be wrong. Instead, it’s an action movie starring Jennifer Lopez, who plays a military operative code-named The Mother. While the action does get fierce, there is still some room for maternal drama, as the daughter she gave up for adoption is used as a pawn in an attempt to draw out The Mother. Lopez says it was that idea of a mother fighting for her daughter that made the movie so appealing to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)

The Mother is currently streaming on Netflix.

