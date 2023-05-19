Michael J. Fox ‘Still’ Won’t Hold Back The Truth

Michael J. Fox’s ongoing battles with Parkinson’s Disease may have caused him to shut down his acting career, but they won’t stop him from sharing his truth. In the new documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Fox teamed up with director Davis Guggenheim to present a sometimes brutally honest look at Fox’s life. Speaking about the documentary, Fox says that he made a decision early on that Guggenheim would get full access, and he would share a “warts and all” look at his struggles with Parkinson’s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is currently streaming on Apple TV+.