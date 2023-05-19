Karen Gillan & Nebula’s ‘Incredible’ MCU Journey

Karen Gillan had already endeared herself to the sci-fi and comic book fandom with her stint on Doctor Who, playing the Eleventh Doctor’s companion, Amy Pond. But then, she went to the next level after getting the role of Nebula, who has appeared in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, along with three other Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Now that her decade-long run appears to have come to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gillan says she’s grateful that she was given what she feels is one of the most significant character arcs in the MCU. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karen Gillan)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.