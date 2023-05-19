Amy Adams Needed Help Deciphering Her ‘Arrival’ Character

In some ways, it’s surprising that Arrival was as big of a hit as it was — it was a science fiction film focused more on diplomacy than destruction, with heroes using linguistics, not lasers. But the 2016 film, directed by Denis Villenueve and starring Amy Adams, won both critical acclaim (eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture) and commercial success. Adams, who played a linguist in the movie, told us the idea of playing such an academically advanced character was a daunting one, fraught with anxiety, though meeting with a real-life linguist helped settle her down. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Adams)