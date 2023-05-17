Without Viola Davis, Matt Damon Says ‘Air’ Would Have Died

When we spoke to director Ben Affleck about Air, he told us he’d spoken to Michael Jordan, who made one casting request: He wanted Oscar-winner VIola Davis to play his mother, Deloris. As fate would have it, Davis was totally amenable to the idea, and she signed on for the film. That made Jordan happy, that made Affleck happy, and it also made co-star/executive producer Matt Damon happy. As Damon explains, they were ready to scrap the film altogether if they couldn’t fulfill Jordan’s wish. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)