HBO Max Releases ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’ Trailer

The Max Original docuseries DOWNEY’S DREAM CARS debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 22 on Max, with two new episodes debuting each Thursday leading up to the final two episodes on July 6. The official trailer was revealed exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront presentation in New York.
Robert Downey Jr. loves restoring classic cars. But he’s also become dedicated to fighting climate change. So he’s bringing his beloved old cars into the future, making them faster, more powerful, and more efficient while keeping their souls intact.
Robert Downey Jr., quote: “We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I’d founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change. Fortunately, I’m a bit of a dreamer. The last 3 years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate, and decarbonize these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem solving. It was a huge challenge and an enlightening journey. It’s also just fun to watch, and for that, I must credit my kids, my wife and boss Susan, Team Downey, Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, and of course, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Thanks for supporting what, at times, seemed a blurry vision, but ultimately confirmed the myriad ways we can join hands and create a sustainable future.”