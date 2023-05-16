‘Joe Pickett’ Season 2 Premiering June 4 On Paramount+

Paramount+ revealed the official trailer and key art for the second season of the hit drama series JOE PICKETT. The second season will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, June 4 in the U.S. and Canada and the following day on Monday, June 5 in Australia. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly exclusively on Paramount+. Premiere dates in additional international markets will be announced at a later date. All episodes of the series’ first season are available to stream on Paramount+.
In season two, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.