Vin Diesel Feels All Kinds Of ‘Fast & Furious’ Love

What started out more than 20 years ago as your run-of-the-mill action movie with good guys, bad guys, and fast cars somehow turned into one of the most successful franchises of the 21st century outside of the MCU. Of course, we’re talking about the Fast & Furious franchise, which continues this week with the release of Fast X, the first part of the series two-part finale. As Vin Diesel, who’s been with the franchise since the beginning, thinks about the unexpected endurance of the films, he says that none of this would be happening if the series hadn’t cultivated an audience of fans who truly love both the movies and the characters. (Click on the media bar to hear Vin Diesel)