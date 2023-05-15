‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nominations
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) today unveiled the nominees for the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” lead this year’s nominations, earning five combined nods for the franchise across four categories including Best Competition Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, with RuPaul earning nominations for Best Show Host and Star of the Year.
“Looking over the list of this year’s nominees, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards than by calling attention to so many of the talented and diverse individuals who continue to make unscripted television an essential genre on broadcast, cable and streaming,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch Co-President Ed Martin.
The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 as a large-scale awards platform to give the robust (and still growing) unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements.
The Critics Choice Association monitors all awards submissions and selects the nominees in all competitive categories. Blue-ribbon nominating committees made up of CCA members with expertise in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming determine the nominees. Winners will be chosen by a vote of the CCA membership.
Due to the Writers Strike, the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards will forgo an in-person ceremony and announce this year’s winners through a Special Announcement on June 15, 2023.