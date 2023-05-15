Reba McEntire To Be Judge On ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Country Superstar Will Swivel Her Red Chair Along with Returning Coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani
Confirmed at the upfront presentation, NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with superstar coaches for season 24, airing fall 2023.
Fresh off her role as season 23 mega mentor, multi-media entertainment mogul and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire claims her red chair alongside veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.
Season 23 live shows kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a performance-packed two-hour semi-final. The top 8 artists will perform live for the first time in front of coaches for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the results will be revealed at the end of the show.
This season of “The Voice” is the #1 alternative series in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season.