(Glenn) Close Call: Why Lizzy Caplan Studied ‘Fatal Attraction’ Star

In the new version of Fatal Attraction, the 1987 movie is reimagined as a TV series, witha few subtle changes to reflect today’s viewing audience. But the basic premise remains the same: A married man gets involved in an affair with a dangerous woman, with unintended and unseemly consequences. Lizzy Caplan plays the part of the femme fatale, which earned Glenn Close an Oscar nomination for the original film. As she was preparing to play the role, Caplan told us she spent a lot of time figuring out all the things Close did so well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lizzy Caplan)
Fatal Attraction is currently streaming on Paramount+.