Robert Rodriguez Earns Ben Affleck’s Respect With ‘Hypnotic’

Even while Ben Affleck’sAiris still in theaters, he has another movie starting its run. But, unlike Air, which featured him both in front of and behind the camera as star and director, Affleck’s only acting in Hypnotic. The directing duties went to the film’s co-writer, Robert Rodriguez, an acclaimed auteur in his own right for movies like Spy Kids, From Dusk till Dawn, and Machete. Affleck told us that his own experiences as a director really gave him an appreciation for the way Rodriguez directed Hypnotic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)