How Michael J. Fox Got His Own Documentary

Three years ago, Michael J. Fox announced his retirement from acting in a book he’d written, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist ConsidersMortality. Ironically, though, that led to his latest movie project, as renowned documentary director Davis Guggenheim was a fan of Fox’s writing (that was his fourth book) and decided to reach out to Fox about making a movie. As Fox explains, that set in motion Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, and he’s glad that it did. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is currently streaming on Apple TV+.