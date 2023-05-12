Naturally, Jared Padalecki Loved The ‘Supernatural’ Experience

Although the Supernatural universe continued with the just-cancelled prequel series The Winchesters, plenty of fans still miss the original … or have been streaming all the old episodes to fill the void. But the show’s stars have moved on to other things — Jensen Ackles with starring roles in both Big Sky and The Boys, and Jared Padalecki with Walker. Still, the 15-season run of Supernatural was a phenomenon they’ll likely never experience again. For that, they’ve got the show’s devoted fan base to thank, but, as Padalecki has told us over the years, they also couldn’t have done it without an incredibly supportive team behind them, from the crew to the producers to even the networks (yes, there were two) that aired the show. (Click on the medias bar below to hear Jared Padalecki)