With ‘Future’ In His Past, Michael J. Fox Will Always Have Great Memories

Fans have loved Michael J. Fox’s performances in the Back to the Future movies ever since the first was released in the summer of 1985. But it took Fox a little longer to figure out what we already knew — that he was masterful as Marty McFly in the trilogy. Speaking to Empire, Fox admitted that he’d seen the original film at the time it was released, and then didn’t see it again for more than three decades. Watching it with the gift of hindsight, Fox said he was really able to appreciate his performance for the first time. Of course, we’ve spoken to Fox — the subject of a new documentary, Still — many times over the years, and while he may not have fully appreciated his performances back then, he told us he absolutely appreciated the experience he had working on the movies, especially the first. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)