Richard Madden: ‘Citadel’ Accentuates The Action

One of the most expensive series in TV history, Citadel is a globe-hopping spy thriller with plenty of intrigue and action, as you might expect from a show shepherded through production by Marvel Cinematic Universe directors the Russo Brothers. All that action made the shoots very interesting for the show’s stars, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Madden told us they were constantly working with the show’s producers, directors, and stunt coordinators to up the ante on the action. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Madden)