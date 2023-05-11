George Clooney Introduced Us To The ‘Fixer’ In ‘Michael Clayton’

After it was released in 2007, Michael Clayton was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It also got George Clooney one of the four Oscar nominations he’s earned for his acting (he’s also been nominated as a director, writer, and a producer). At the time, Clooney’s role in the film had him in a little-known profession in the legal industry: the “fixer.” Of course, since then, the job has gone from being in the shadows to being on the front page, especially in regards to Former President Donald Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen. But, when the film was released, Clooney explained to us what the job was, what it entailed, and how it made for such a compelling film. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)