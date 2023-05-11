‘Freaky Friday’ Remake Had Lindsay Lohan Just A Little Freaked Out

In a New York Times interview marking the 20th anniversary of their film Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis let it slip that they’re in talks for a sequel. While nothing’s set in stone yet, it’s looking like there’s a real possibility that the pair may return to their roles sometime in the not-too-distant future. Of course, their version of Freaky Friday was a remake of the 1976 original, which starred a young Jodie Foster. Speaking at the time the remake opened, Lohan told us she felt plenty of pressure filling such legendary shoes, but she was OK with that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsay Lohan)