Why Pete Davidson Loaded ‘Bupkis’ With Guest Stars

Pete Davidson is the latest comedian to present a fictionalized/exaggerated version of his life in a sitcom, with the new show Bupkis. Davidson, who is starring, writing, and producing, is joined on the show by series regulars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci … and if that’s not enough, the list of the show’s guest stars is enormous, running the gamut from Hollywood stars like Steve Buscemi and Brad Garrett, to athletes like Eli Manning, to hip-hop musicians like Jadakiss and Method Man, to former Vice President Al Gore. Davidson told us he reached out to such a diverse assortment of personalities because he wanted the show’s comedy to be unpredictable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pete Davidson)