The CW Renews ‘Walker’ For Season 4

The CW Network has renewed WALKER for a 13-episode fourth season to air in 2023-24 broadcast season, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. The current third season of WALKER ranks as the network’s most-watched linear show this season in Total Viewers.
“Over the past three seasons, WALKER has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years,” commented Schwartz. “As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have WALKER back on the schedule.”
“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the WALKER legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW,” said star and executive producer Jared Padalecki. “We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the WALKER family. Let’s ride!”
WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, TX, after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. In the upcoming third season finale airing Thursday, May 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), it’s a big day for the Texas Rangers and the Walker clan as friends and family gather to celebrate a very special event.