Jury’s In, And People Loved ‘Judge Steve Harvey’

Court is back in session for Judge Steve Harvey, as the ABC reality series begins its second season on ABC. Though Harvey, its “judge” and executive producer, has been involved in plenty of successful shows in the past, he was a little bit concerned about how he’d be received as a judge, considering his lack of legal training. Once the first season started to air, though, Harvey said the reaction he got from fans let him know he was doing just fine (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Harvey)
Judge Steve Harvey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.