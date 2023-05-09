Inside ‘Inception,’ Leonardo DiCaprio Says, Your Brain Is ‘Constantly Firing’

With its “dreams within dreams” plot and writer/director Christopher Nolan’s intentionally ambiguous ending, Inception was one of the most confounding movies of 2010. But it was also one of its best, with the film ranking high on nearly every critic’s “10 Best” list that year. Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the film, told us that the confusion is all part of the fun of the film, since viewers would feel like the movie is constantly challenging their brains to keep up as the movie tries to stay a step ahead. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)
Inception is currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.